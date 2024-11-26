Agri Minister Tummala: Bhadradri Kothagudem will be a model district

Kothagudem: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing Bhadradri Kothagudem into a model district.

As part of his visit to Kothagudem on Monday, Tummala inaugurated several key projects alongside local MLAs Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and Tellam Venkata Rao. These included BT road works connecting Nandathanda to the Disabled Colony and a new library building constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. Highlighting the district’s developmental priorities, Tummala pointed to initiatives in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He recalled previous efforts to establish residential and Gurukul schools in the district, which is rich in natural resources. Additionally, he noted that a national highway from Amaravati to Bhadrachalam via Jagdalpur has been completed, while another highway connecting Kothagudem to Hyderabad via Yellandu is in progress.

On enhancing connectivity, the minister revealed plans to advocate for a railway line between Pandurangapuram and Sarapaka, which could connect ‘South Ayodhya’ to North India. He also mentioned proposals for an airport in Kothagudem, which would benefit local industries like Singareni, BTPS, Nava Bharat, ITC, and the Heavy Water Plant.

Referring to waterway transport, Tummala highlighted the potential of using the Godavari River for shipping, pending the completion of the Polavaram project. In road infrastructure, he announced the sanction of Rs 400 crore for the Kothagudem ring road, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) completed and tenders under process. A bypass road for Palvancha has also been approved, with work expected to start soon.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, the Minister announced special measures to improve library infrastructure across the state. He urged authorities to equip libraries with current affairs materials and resources for competitive exams to benefit students and job aspirants.