Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy launches BeNishan

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy stressed that 'BeNishan' company formed by Women Farmer Producers' Organisations (FPO) with the help of Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) would focus on exporting meat besides vegetables and fruits.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of 'BeNishan' here on Monday, he asked the women farmers in the State to ensure that the products that they export are of good quality to create demand from the people.

Listing out a series of initiatives of the State government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to make agriculture profitable, he said that farmers were facing losses due to lack of proper marketing system to sell their quality agriculture produce.

He hoped the BeNishan will address the issue at least to some extent by getting them a suitable price to their agriculture produce. He appreciated the initiative to launch BeNishan on Farmers Day.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Principal Secretary Parthasarathi, Government Whip G Sunitha and others were present.

Later, while participating in an awareness camp for the MLAs and chairperson of Zilla Parishad's, Niranjan Reddy highlighted the importance of encouraging oil palm in the State. The Minister said that about 206 mandals in the State are suitable to grow oil palm.

The country has been spending Rs 70,000 crore for importing oils. Against this backdrop, the Centre has permitted Telangana to grow oil palm in 50,000 acres. Along with the traditional crops, farmers should be encouraged to grow oil palm for generating income.