AI revolution: Vishweshwar Reddy outlines ambitious national plan

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, speaking at the International Health Dialogues 2026 and later at the AI Summit in New Delhi, emphasised the critical role of Artificial Intelligence in India’s economic and healthcare strategy.

Addressing leaders from over 20 nations, policymakers, doctors, engineers and industry experts on Tuesday, he noted that AI is no longer just a business opportunity but a strategic priority for the Government of India.

He highlighted that the Economic Survey of India, presented ahead of the Union Budget, placed AI at the centre of national strategy, with a focus on solving real‑world challenges in healthcare, agriculture and education. India already ranks second globally in AI skill penetration, and a phased roadmap from early adoption to global innovation is being implemented.

Reddy pointed out that the government has executed a $70 billion plan for AI infrastructure and is now advancing into phase two under India AI 2.0. He praised Indian biotech, pharma, and healthcare companies for providing affordable, high‑quality vaccines and medicines worldwide, adding that Indian AI products and services are poised to replicate this success.

He stressed that data quality and unbiased, granular information are essential for AI’s success. With India’s robust public digital infrastructure, including Aadhaar, the world’s largest digital ID system, and over 750 million daily digital payment transactions—AI integration with Ayushman Bharat will extend healthcare access to the remotest corners of the country.

Reddy said India’s vision is not only to ensure a healthy and long life for its citizens but also to contribute to global well‑being through innovation, collaboration, and technology. He declared, expressing pride in India’s leadership role in shaping the future of AI.