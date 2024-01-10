Live
Just In
AICTE organises ‘Approval Process Stakeholder’ workshop
Hyderabad: Every year, the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) releases its Approval Process Handbook, through which rules and regulations are communicated to all the institutions.
In this context, AICTE organised an Approval Process Stakeholder workshop for this year at Tagore Auditorium, Osmania University, on Tuesday, where about 1,000 directors/heads of institutions/principals from the two Telugu States attended this workshop.
B Venkatesam, principal secretary, Higher Education, Telangana State emphasised the adoption of quality standards in technical education and also termed Telangana synonymous with technology. During the workshop, Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE, highlighted in his presidential speech the important policy changes in the Approval Process (2024–25), followed by a presentation about the Skill India/Word Skill Initiative.