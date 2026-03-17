AIMIM MLAs stage walk out during ‘Vande Mataram’ in Assembly

Some members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) walked out of the House while the song Vande Mataram was played before the start of the session on the first day of the Telangana Legislature.

As the Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was escorted to the podium by Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, the State anthem “Jaya Jaya He Telangana” and the National Anthem were played. In between, the full version of Vande Mataram was also played.

When the song began, AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala initially remained seated and soon left the House. AIMIM MLC Mirza Rehmat Baig also followed him. However, AIMIM members Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi and Jaffar Hussain Meraj were seen standing in the House.

After the Governor’s address concluded, the three songs were again played one after the other. Following the Telangana anthem, AIMIM members left the House without standing for Vande Mataram.

Meanwhile, MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who arrived at the Assembly after paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park, registered their protest by standing at their seats while the Governor delivered the customary address.

Some senior members, including S Madhusudhana Chary, Manik Rao, Mutha Gopal, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and L Ramana, were seen seated. BRS leaders also raised slogans during the Governor’s address, alleging that the government was making him present false claims and unfulfilled promises.