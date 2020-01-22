AIMIM party expanding beyond Telangana State and setting its ground in Gujarat

Rajendranagar: Amid reports that State Election Commission denied permission to contest Dabeerpura by-election and other municipal wards in the State, The All India Majlis Inquilab-e-Millat (AIMIM) has yet another reason to smile, with the new party expanding beyond Telangana State and setting its ground in Gujarat.

The party has formed a new state committee headed by its convener Sabir Quadri and co-convenor Syed Zameeruddin.

"To fulfil the political wish of the people there, we have formed a new unit of All India Majlis Inquilab-e-Millat (AIMIM) there by appointing Sabir Quadri and Syed Zameeruddin as convenor and co-convenor respectively, who will look over the party affairs in state of Gujarat," informed advocate Syed Tariq Quadri, president AIMIM.

Taking a dig at TRS government's silence over the CAA and NRC, he said, "When all other states one after another opening up against the undemocratic imposition of CAA and NRC, the TRS prefers to keep mum over the issue. How long the TRS government will play politics hiding behind the curtains," questioned Quadri.

Ahmedabad city, known as a city of merchants' guild, is home to 8.64 million people with multiple ethnicity and diversity. Upon conferred with the responsibility to look over the party affairs in the Gujarat, the newly formed unit has begun preparations accordingly to strengthen AIMIM party there. "We have selected a suitable place to open the office and are in deliberations with the local stakeholders to strengthen the party. If everything works out according to plans, then we will open the office by midst of next month," said Sabir Quadri, convener, AIMIM Gujarat unit.

"AIMIM Gujarat unit are in consultation with the authorities to fulfil all the formalities before launching the party here, as the corporation elections are fast approaching," said Syed Zameeruddin, co-convener, AIMIM Gujarat unit.