Air Force Academy participates in Half Marathon

Hyderabad: To promote an active lifestyle among the citizens, Hyderabad Runners Society organised a Half Marathon on Sunday. 23 Officers, 28 Flight Cadets and five airmen from Air Force Academy, Dudingal participated in the event.

As per the release participants from the Air Force Academy, especially the Flight Cadets showcased their exceptional physical prowess which reflects a stringent training programme.

This is a testimony of the agility, flexibility, and endurance inculcated in the Flight Cadets through Outdoor Training. As part of a disruptive training pattern, the Cadets regularly run12 kilometers of Cross-Country and 40 Kilometers of route march, contributing to the mobility, speed, power and strength exhibited by the Flight Cadets in the Half Marathon, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.