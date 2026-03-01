  1. Home
Airlines suspend flights at Shamshabad amid Iran-Israel tensions

Airlines are temporarily halting their services due to escalating war tensions between Iran and Israel.

Airlines are temporarily halting their services due to escalating war tensions between Iran and Israel. Several flight routes are being altered or cancelled for security reasons, primarily affecting services from Shamshabad Airport to Gulf and Arab nations.

A total of 23 flights from Shamshabad to various destinations have been cancelled, along with 21 flights arriving in Hyderabad from other countries. Among the cancellations are 23 flights to Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Muscat

