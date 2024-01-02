Airport Metro, Pharma City on the anvil: Govt streamlining projects in larger interests of people says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday clarified that there was no proposal to scrap the projects like Metro rail to airport or the Pharma City as was being rumoured by some political parties. He said the government was only streamlining the projects in the larger interest of the people.

Interacting with the media, Revanth Reddy said that the government would try to decrease the travel time to the airport. The Metro would be extended till Shamshabad airport from MGBS station. The Metro services would be linked to airport from Nagole to LB Nagar, Owaisi Hospital and Chandrayangutta and if needed the Metro would be extended from Miyapur to Ramachandrapuram.

The distance between the BHEL and airport would be around 32 kilometres.



Similarly, the Metro would be extended to the Financial District from the Mindspace if a requirement rises. There will be a very small number of people going to the airport from Gachibowli. “The Metro Rail route which we are proposing will be less than the route proposed by the earlier government,” the Chief Minister said.

He also denied that the Pharma City project would be scrapped. The state government would step by step set up clusters between the Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road. These clusters would be set up with zero pollution. The workers who work in these clusters will have residential areas so that they don’t need to come to Hyderabad, the chief minister said.

Revanth Reddy said that the camp office of the former chief minister would be turned into a state guest house. Replying to a question regarding the skill development programme, the chief minister said that special universities would be set up to train youth in the skills which are required by the industry. Skill development training would be taken up in consultation with the renowned industrialists with international standards, he said.

This would increase the employment opportunities for the youth. “We have a large number of youth forces and we will give training to them in the fields they are interested in,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government had already decentralised the administration. The Ministers have been given responsibilities as in-charges in the districts. The CM said that for every 100-bed hospital there would be a nursing college.

The Chief Minister said that the nomination posts would be given to loyal leaders who had worked hard for the party. “Posts will not be decided on the basis of who is close to whom, including myself. The party had promised nominated posts to some leaders before the election that agreement stands,” he said.

Referring to the long-pending problems of scribes, the Chief Minister said that they would be resolved within 100 days from now. First the government would appoint a chairman for the Press Academy and the issues would be sorted out.

He said the government wants systems to work. That is why Revanth said new police commissioners have been appointed who would select the required man power in maintaining law and order and also to make the state free from drug menace. “We are in the process of reforms and streamlining the system. I am not a person who would say one thing and do something else,” the Chief Minister added.