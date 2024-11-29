Airport plans finally get off the ground

Khammam: CM Revanth Reddy’s recent announcement at a public meeting in Warangal that plans are on to build an airport in Kothagudem has delighted the residents of the united Khammam district. Now, expectations are rising on the government to keep its word at the earliest.

As the district teems with industries and also given the Maoist influence in the region, the state and the central governments have prioritized building an airport. For decades, the residents of the combined Khammam district had been anticipating the construction of an airport. Numerous industries, including Singareni Head Office, Nava Bharat, KTPS, Heavy Water Plant, ITC BPL, and NMDC are located in the district.

The then MLA Jalagam Venkatarao asked the Union Civil Aviation Minister six years ago to establish an airport and businesses in the Maoist-affected Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The land in Palvancha, Lakshmidevipalli, and Tekulapalli mandals was examined by revenue officials. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) was made aware of the land’s specific specifics. In Palvancha mandal, officers chose the land needed for the airport in the vicinity of Bangarujala and Peta Cheruvu. The land was examined by AAI, but the plans were scuppered since the BRS administration paid little attention to it.

The issue has come into spotlight following a letter to the Centre to revive the airport plans. The letter was signed by district in-charge minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Kothagudem MLA Kunamnneni Sambasiva Rao and the district ministers, proposing Chunchupalli in Kothagudem for the construction of an airport. The proposed airport is to be located in the Garibepet neighborhood of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

MLA Kothagudem Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and the revenue officers recently inspected the land in the Garibepet neighborhood in the Sujathanagar mandals’ boundary area. Between 600 and 900 acres of land were discovered. It has come to light that there are between 300 to 400 acres of government land and 300 acres of forest land. The land will be thoroughly surveyed once more. Following the land’s identification, the state government will submit comprehensive suggestions to the Centre.

The construction of an airport in Kothagudem received particular attention from CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and MP Ramsahyam Raghuram Reddy. The CM suggested that the ministers talk about the plans for an airport at Kothagudem and Warangal with the Central Civil Aviation Department.

K Rama Rao, a senior citizen of Kothagudem District, told The Hans India that the construction of the airport in the district had many advantages. “Oh,” he said. Devotees and tourists from around the nation are expected to visit the Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam in greater numbers now that the area has an airport. He explained that during the Godavari floods, helicopter landings are simple. Kothagudem for helicopter landings during floods.

He stated that in order to stop extremist activities in agency areas, players are worried that the temporary arrangements being created on the sports grounds in Bhadrachalam are causing damage to the playgrounds.