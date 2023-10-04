Akbaruddin’s daughter Fatima to fray in politics

Hyderabad: The AIMIM party which has rejected the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament is believed to be taking steps for damage control and for this the MIM party has reportedly decided to let a woman enter into politics through MIM. The AIMIM, which is branded as a male-dominated party will soon have a female leader in it. She is coming from London to take part in public service. The woman is none other than Fatima Owaisi, the daughter of the leader of the party's legislative party, Akbaruddin Owaisi. Currently, Fatima, who is in London to study as a barrister, will return to Hyderabad soon, Akbaruddin said.

He said that she will participate in public service on behalf of the party. Akbaruddin attended a programme held in the city on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that his daughter Fatima will return from London and participate in public service.

It seems that the MIM party is ready to field a woman leader as part of an effort to erase the male dominated image of the party. MIM party is well received by people in Hyderabad. MIM has a good vote bank especially in the old city.

In this order, it is reported that the leaders of the party want to make an impact everywhere in the state. MIM opposed the Women's Bill which was recently introduced in the Parliament. MIM leaders feel that this decision has sent wrong signals to the people.

It is reported that the decision to bring Fatima Owaisi into politics is part of an effort to correct that mistake. It is said that the party's aim is to send a message to the masses that women are given priority in MIM. Meanwhile, there is no clarity in MIM circles on whether Fatima will contest as an MLA or be given any nominated post after she enters the party.