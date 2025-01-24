Akkannapet-Medak rly line electrification commissioned

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad division of South Central Railway has commissioned electrification of the newly constructed Akkannapet- Medak railway line for a distance of 18.56 (track) Tkm at a cost of Rs 15.49 crore.

According to SCR officials, the division has achieved 100 per cent electrification except for the recently constructed Manoharabad –a new tower car (specialised vehicle used for inspection, maintenance and repair of overhead equipment in electrified railway sections) at Akkannapet station was recently inaugurated. The electrification of the section is a step forward towards achieving the target of net zero emissions set by the railways. It is an environmental-friendly means of powering trains, while saving fuel costs simultaneously.

The Akkannapet-Medak line is important as it connects Medak with the main rail route of Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Aurangabad and beyond towards Mumbai. The electrification of the line will help in providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding change of traction power; facilitates running of more coaching trains in the section. The transition from diesel to electric traction is going on at a fast pace in the division.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager, stated that electrification of rail lines is contributing to realisation of a greener, more efficient and modern railway system.