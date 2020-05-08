Alair: Government whip Gongidi Sunitha distributes essential commodities to 2,000 families

Alair(Yadadri- Bhongir): The State government is taking full responsibility and have given direction and aid to the people from time to time to control the corona pandemic, said Government Whip and MLA Gongidi Sunitha while distributing essential commodities among the poor Muslim families in Aler.

Speaking on the occasion, she advised people of Yadadri-Bhongir district to wear masks and maintain social distance when they step out of the house.

The essential commodities with 14 items which are useful in preparing sheer- khurma and biryani was distributed to 2000 poor Muslim families of Aler in view of holy month of Ramzan, she added. The food items were provided by an NGO Heal.

She advised the Muslims to offer namaz at their residences to avoid corona spread.

In this programme, Aler Municipal Chairman P Shankaraiah, Commissioner Hanumanth Prasad, TRS party mandal president Gangula Srinivas, town president Morigadi Venkatesh , councillors Sunitha , Ramana Reddy, Ramulu, Dayanandam, Nagalaxmi and others participated.