Alampur 100-Beds Government Hospital to Open from Tomorrow

Gadwal: In a major boost to public healthcare in the Alampur region, the 100-bed government hospital — a long-pending demand of the local population — is finally set to commence operations from Wednesday, July 23. This development comes through the determined efforts of Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, former Alampur MLA and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary.

The hospital, which was sanctioned and constructed during Dr. Sampath Kumar’s previous tenure as MLA, had remained non-functional for several years. Despite the completion of the building, the previous BRS-led administration failed to appoint staff or provide medical facilities, drawing sharp criticism from the public.

Though the BRS leadership hastily inaugurated the hospital just before the general elections, it lacked even basic medical personnel. As a result, the facility remained idle, becoming symbolic of political tokenism rather than functional development.

Following the formation of the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Dr. Sampath Kumar took personal interest in the revival of the hospital. He conducted site inspections, held discussions with health officials, and ensured the appointment of doctors, nurses, and support staff. His proactive measures have made it possible for the hospital to officially begin offering services to the public from tomorrow.

Dr. Sampath Kumar emphasized that the people of Alampur deserve dignified and accessible healthcare, and called upon residents to make full use of the services provided. He reiterated the Congress government's commitment to strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Local citizens have welcomed the move with gratitude, expressing hope that the hospital will now function efficiently and provide much-needed relief, especially during emergencies and seasonal illnesses.

This hospital’s revival is seen not just as a healthcare milestone, but also as a reflection of the Congress party’s renewed focus on grassroots development.