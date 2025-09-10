Alampur MLA Unveils Sharannavaratri Brochures, Pays Tribute to Chakali Ailamma

Live
Gadwal: Alampur MLA Vijayaudu visited the historic Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temples in Alampur and participated in special pujas on the...
Gadwal: Alampur MLA Vijayaudu visited the historic Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temples in Alampur and participated in special pujas on the occasion of the upcoming Sharannavaratri celebrations. The temple’s Executive Officer and priests welcomed the MLA with temple honors, after which he was felicitated with sacred clothes and offered teertha prasadam. Later, the MLA unveiled the official brochures of the Sharannavaratri Utsavams inside the Jogulamba temple premises.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vijayaudu instructed temple authorities to ensure proper facilities for devotees arriving during the festival so that no inconvenience is caused to pilgrims.
Later in the day, the MLA also paid rich tributes to Telangana’s legendary woman fighter Chakali Ailamma on her death anniversary. At a program held at the town center in Alampur, he garlanded her statue and recalled her sacrifices.
Addressing the gathering, he said that Chakali Ailamma fought not only for land and livelihood but also against bonded labor, making her a symbol of Bahujan self-respect. He further remarked that her role in the Telangana Armed Peasant Struggle remains an inspiration for people’s movements even today.
BRS leaders and several local representatives also participated in the program.