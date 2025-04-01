  • Menu
Alampur MLA Vijayudu Joins Ramadan Celebrations, Extends Festive Wishes.

Highlights

Alampur MLA Vijayudu took part in the holy Ramadan celebrations today in his native village, Pullur, under the Undavelli Mandal.

Gadwal : Alampur MLA Vijayudu took part in the holy Ramadan celebrations today in his native village, Pullur, under the Undavelli Mandal. He attended a special prayer ceremony and extended his heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community on the occasion of the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vijayudu acknowledged the devotion and dedication of the Muslim brothers, who observed fasting with great faith and discipline over the past month. He prayed to Allah for their well-being, happiness, and prosperity.

The event witnessed the participation of Muslim brothers, community leaders, and other dignitaries.

