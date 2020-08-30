Ranga Reddy: All the arrangements has been made for online classes in district which starts on September 1. District Collector Amoy Kumar said that 1, 22, 808 students in the district will be attending online classes. 49,144 students in the district have mobile phones with internet connection and 44,723 have mobile phones without internet.

Phones are not available for 28,941 students. 1, 01, 801 students have local cable connections and 15,033 had DTH connections. Every single cable operator and service providers should telecast TSAT and DD channels. He warned that strict action would be taken against the cable operators who do not telecast these channels.



Students who do not have mobile phones should be identified and necessary arrangements should be made so, that they can attend the online classes. All the government teachers in the district are instructed that each student should be individually monitored in the online classes so, that the students can listen to the lessons online. Apart from them, thasildars at the zonal level, MDOs and secretaries at the village level should also inspect, he added.