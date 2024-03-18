All measures in place for Class 10 exams

Mahabubnagar/Gadwal: In preparation for the Class 10 exams scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, starting on March 18, 2024 across the state, Superintendent of Police, Gadwal, Ritiraj has announced comprehensive arrangements at the 41 examination centers within the district.

According to the District SP, 7378 students are expected to appear for the class X public exams at these 41 examination centers. Strict security measures will be enforced during the exams, with particular emphasis on the implementation of important instructions to ensure safety. Section 144 will be in effect around the examination centers to maintain order and security. Students are reminded that this year, the SSC Board has reduced the 10th class exams to 7 papers. The SP emphasized the importance of creating a peaceful atmosphere for the students and urged them not to feel pressured during the exams.

The SP also called upon both the public and the students to cooperate with the police and adhere to their instructions in light of the exams. Notably, Section 144 will prohibit large gatherings at the examination centers, and all nearby photo copying centers will remain closed. Access to the examination centers will be strictly limited to students only. Use of mobile phones within the examination centers will be strictly prohibited for students, invigilators, and even the chief superintendent. In the event of any untoward incident at the examination centers, individuals are advised to contact emergency services by dialing 100 or inform the police concerned to lodge a complaint promptly.