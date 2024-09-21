All-Party Committee Pays Tribute to Acharya Konda Lakshman Bapuji

Gadwal : Jogulamba Gadwal District, Aiza Mandal Center: On the occasion of the 12th death anniversary of Telangana movement leader Acharya Konda Lakshman Bapuji, who led the 1969 Telangana movement, the All-Party Committee and Kurni Sangham, under their joint auspices, paid rich tributes at KBS Bank Junction in Aiza Mandal Center.





Konda Lakshman Bapuji, who played a crucial role in both the first and second phases of the Telangana movement, was born into a weaver's family and fought tirelessly for the people of Telangana until his last breath. He stood as a pillar of support for the heroes of the Telangana armed struggle and led the 1969 Telangana agitation. Bapuji, a great visionary, dedicated his own house as the platform for the formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).



At 96 years old, Konda Lakshman Bapuji even undertook a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the Telangana cause. Although he passed away before the official formation of Telangana, it is widely acknowledged that his sacrifices played a key role in the realization of the state. Bapuji dedicated his life to the welfare of Telangana, particularly for weavers, backward classes (BCs), and the underprivileged.



The All-Party Committee in Aiza paid homage to such a great leader who gave his life for the cause of Telangana.



