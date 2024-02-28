All set for Inter exams from today

Hyderabad: The lack of essential amenities in examination centres is causing significant worry among intermediate students scheduled to take their exams starting Wednesday. This is particularly concerning for students whose centres are allotted to government junior colleges, as they lack fundamental facilities. Last year, students experienced various difficulties due to the inadequate conditions in these centres.

In that regard, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is gearing up with elaborate arrangements in all the examination centres, and officials have stated that this year all the arrangements are student-friendly.

Around 9,80,978 students, including 4,78,781 first-year students and 5,02,260 second-year students, will be appearing for the examination across Telangana. According to the TS BIE, the first-year theory exams will commence on February 28, and the second-year exams will begin on February 29. The exam will be conducted at 1,521 centres. All centers will have 27,900 appointed invigilators, and CCTV cameras will be installed. Additionally, 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads are formed to monitor exam proceedings.

Senior officer, TSBIE, said, “As per the orders from the State government, all the necessary arrangements, reviews with multiple departments in the districts, and pre-activities of the department are completed for a smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations.

Students’ syllabus and pre-final examinations were also completed as per schedule. For this year, TS BIE has given explicit instructions to all centres, particularly government colleges, to ensure the provision of basic facilities.

This includes sitting benches, fans, adequate lighting, and drinking water facilities. Students will not be required to write exams while sitting on the floor. Centres will offer various amenities, including water facilities.

Medical and health department staff, equipped with medical kits containing ORS packets and first aid supplies, will be present at all examination centres.

In addition to this, RTC buses will be plying before and after exams for the convenience of students.”

Addressing malpractice concerns, a senior officer stated that TSBIE will pursue criminal cases against students engaged in copying, malpractice, or impersonation during exams. Stringent actions will also be taken by TSBIE against any officials or management found to be involved in malpractice or irregularities during the examination process.

To facilitate the orderly administration of exams, Section 144 will be enforced around the examination centres. Tahsildars and district collectors are instructed to prevent any gatherings near the centres. A control room at the TSBIE head office in Nampally has been established.

Additionally, the Tele Manas helpline introduced by the board aims to assist students in managing exam-related stress, with approximately 398 students having already availed of the helpline services.