All set for Mukkoti Ekadashi fest in Yadadri temple

Yadadri: The historical Yadadri temple is getting ready for the auspicious Mukkoti Ekadashi festival which is scheduled to be held on January 2.

The Temple EO Geetha on Saturday, in a press statement stated that Uttara Dwara Darshanam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will start at 6.48 am on January 2. She mentioned that Adhyana Utsavalu will be started on the same day and will be continued for 6 days.

It has been announced that Adyana Ustavalu will be held from January 2 to 7.

Meanwhile, the officials are making arrangements in a grand note to organise the first time Mukkoti Ekadashi and Adhyana Ustavalu, after re-opening of revived temple.

The Mukkoti Ekadashi celebrations will start in Patagutta temple at 6.48 am on January 2 and devotees will be given darshan through Uttaradwara Darshanam.

EO said that Nitya Kalyanam, Sashvatha and Nitya Brahmotsavams performed by devotees in the temple was cancelled in view of Mukkoti Ekadashi.