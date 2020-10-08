All set for Nizamabad MLC polls tomorrow 

Hyderabad: All arrangements are in place for the by-election to Nizamabad Local Authorities' constituency under Legislative Council scheduled on October 9. Voting will be held in 50 polling stations in two districts (Nizamabad and Kamareddy) from 9 am to 5 pm through ballot method. MPTCs, ZPTCs, Councillors, Corporators, and Ex-officio members totalling 824 will exercise their vote in the election.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) gave strict guidelines to be followed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and stressed on the need for all to follow them for free and fair elections. Covid-19 tests were also performed on the total electorate out of which 24 had tested positive. Separate arrangements are being made by authorities so that positive voters also can exercise their votes without any hassles. District Collector and Election Returning Officer (ERO) C Narayana Reddy stated that 24 Covid positive voters were being given two options - either to cast their vote by postal ballot or by coming to the polling station in the last hour of polling (4 pm to 5 pm) by wearing PPEs and taking all necessary precautions. They could come in their own vehicles or if requested authorities would arrange them ambulances to transport them to polling stations, he said.



A notification for this by-poll was released in March this year to fill the post that fell vacant due to the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy. The polling was originally scheduled on April 7, but it was deferred by ECI due to corona pandemic and later extended the election period thrice.

It has been mandated to wear face mask. Thermal scanning and sanitisers have been made available for everyone visiting the polling stations. The staff and voters have been instructed to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines including maintaining physical distance. Each polling station will have a polling officer, a micro-observer as well as a medical officer, an ANM or an Asha worker. A medical officer will be in charge of the help desk. Further, the authorities were instructed to keep ambulance vehicles ready at the polling stations.

Webcasting is being set up at 48 polling stations out of the total 50 stations. The other two polling stations will be covered by video cameras. Counting of votes will be done on October 12 at Nizamabad Polytechnic College. The entire election process should be completed by October 14. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavita is in the fray from the TRS. V Subhash Reddy (Congress) and P Lakshminarayana (BJP) are in the fray but the ruling party is confident of winning with a big majority as it has an absolute majority in terms of elected members in different local bodies under the constituency.

Stage set for council poll

♦ All arrangements in place

♦ Polling will be held in 50 stations from 9 am. to 5 pm.

♦ 824 voters to exercise their franchise

♦ Corona tests done on all 824 voters

♦ 24 tested positive among them

♦ Covid patients should cast their votes in the last hour

♦ They can cast by postal ballot also

