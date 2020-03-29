All set for paddy procurement, says Minister Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: All set for paddy procurement across the district and the government is taking all measures to purchase the produce of the farmers, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said.

Addressing the officials of concerned departments at a meeting at Nalgonda Collectorate on Saturday, the Minister said that the procurement centers will be increased from 236 to 340 in 563 revenue villages in 31 mandals in the district.

He further informed the government is ready to buy if the respective villages have transport facility. Paddy was cultivated in as many as 1.26 lakh hectors in the district and the expected yielding is around 5.96 metric tonnes, he added.

Minister Jagadish Reddy directed the officials to prepare gunny bags besides moisture detecting devices and electronic weighing machines for hassle-free procurement.

He warned to take stringent action if any middleman plans to cheat farmers during paddy purchase. Millers and farmers will be linked through a computer Tab by providing user ID and password, he added.

District collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil informed that vehicles are ready to transport paddy to mills from the procurement centers. All measures were taken to control illegal import of paddy from other States and security was intensified at all check posts, he added.

ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, SP AV Ranganath, Additional Collector V Chandra Shekar, MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.