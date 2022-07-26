All set for TS ICET on July 27, 28

Hyderabad: Prof K Raji Reddy, Convener, Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test-2022 (TSICET - 2022) said that the admission into

MBA and MCA will be held on July 27 and 28 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the TSICET – 2022 examinations (Computer Based Test) will be conducted in two sessions (10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm) in 66 test centres located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 75,958 candidates will be appearing for TSICET – 2022 examination.

Candidates appearing for the test were asked to reach the concerned test centre one and half hour before the commencement of the test to capture the photograph and candidates' registration. They were asked to visit the test centre well in advance to get acquainted with the location of the centre.

Candidates appearing for the test are allowed to carry "Black / Blue Ball Point Pen, Hall Ticket, valid original photo identification cards like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID and driving license.

Besides, they are allowed to carry hand sanitiser up to 100ml in a transparent bottle, a face mask, gloves and drinking water in a transparent bottle for personal use.

Candidates will not be permitted into the examination hall once the test commences even if they are late by one minute and will not be allowed to leave the Examination Hall till the end of the test.

Prof K Raji Reddy said all the arrangements were made to conduct the examination smoothly and fairly.