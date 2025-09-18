All those in BRS are nothing but lumpen elements: Naini

Hanumakonda: Launching scathing attack on the BRS, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy alleged that during ten years of rule, the KCR government shattered the State economy and completely destroyed Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference organised at the Hanumakonda District Congress Party office on Wednesday, the MLA said that all those in the BRS party were nothing but a lumpen elements. He slammed them for looting recklessly, hiding their crimes, and doing nothing for development except attacking leaders from other parties.

He further alleged that politically, BRS leaders are trained in sins and frauds, believing that people will forget by the next day and meanwhile diverting the subject using social media to spread false propaganda against the Congress government.

He demanded that former MLAs answer what development they did during their rule and what funds they brought to Warangal district in the last two years. He asked whether local former MLAs had the right to abuse Kadiyam Srihari as they pleased.

He said it was disgusting that people who cannot even see a fellow human as a human—inciting divisions in the name of BCs, SCs, and Reddys—are now talking about Warangal’s development.

He questioned their moral right to speak, pointing out that during ten years in power, when 36 leaders from other parties joined BRS, they couldn’t make even one of them resign.

Although Telangana was financially ruined, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka-led Congress government is working hard to implement the six election promises, he said.

From the moment Kadiyam said he would join the Congress, why didn’t BRS expel him? Why did they send him out? Can they answer that, he asked. He demanded that they explain to the people of Warangal why Kadiyam was suddenly removed from the post of Deputy CM.

He warned that people are disgusted with KTR’s words and are watching carefully how BRS ruined Telangana economically and admitted 36 defectors without scruples. When you do it, it’s family life, but when others do it, it’s adultery? Before going around shouting in Station Ghanpur, you should have some shame, he said. He criticized BRS leaders for still living under the illusion that they are in power.