All TRS MPs will lose in next general elections: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's claim of dethroning BJP-led Central government in next general elections. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that the TRS will lose all eight MP seats in next polls.

Responding to CM's remarks of calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most fascist ruler of the country, "No greater fascist than KCR for not allowing BJP MLA Eatala Rajender to attend the House and not willing to see his face," said Kishan Reddy and faulted him for using unparliamentary words in the Legislative Assembly while criticising the BJP.

The Union Minister mentioned that people will teach KCR a lesson at right time. "If the CM dislikes to see the face of Eatala then he should stop coming to Assembly," he adviced and reminded him that Eatala was elected as MLA according to Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. He further said KCR should be suspended from the House.