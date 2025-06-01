Alleti tours Sarangapur mandal

Nirmal: In a significant undertaking, BJLP leader MLA Alletti Maheshwar Reddy toured Sarangapur mandal extensively on Saturday.

He visited the paddy purchase centres in Tandra, Vaikunthapur, and Kanketa villages of the mandal and advised officials to expedite the purchase process. He instructed the officials to understand the problems of farmers and take steps to resolve them.

He said that action should

be taken against those who are involved in excessive exploitation in the name of moisture and other people in rice mills and that farmers who produce rice should be supported.