Live
Alumni reunion in grand style
Highlights
Alumni reunion program was organized in grand style for the alumni of Patlur Zilla Parishad High School in Marpalli Mandal in the year 1995-96. On this occasion, they recalled the memories of that time as they met after 29 years. They asked each other about their well-being and the work they were doing.
Later, the then teachers Viswanadham, Sardar Mia, Lalayya, Prabhakar, Snehalatha, Suresh were honored by the alumni with shawl memento. Alumni Raju, Sunil, Viswanadham, Madhu Swamy, Prem Kumar, Prabhu, Srinivas, Lalu, Narsimhulu Manjoor Mansoor and others participated in this program.
