  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Alumni reunion in grand style

Alumni reunion in grand style
x
Highlights

Alumni reunion program was organized in grand style for the alumni of Patlur Zilla Parishad High School in Marpalli Mandal in the year 1995-96. On...

Alumni reunion program was organized in grand style for the alumni of Patlur Zilla Parishad High School in Marpalli Mandal in the year 1995-96. On this occasion, they recalled the memories of that time as they met after 29 years. They asked each other about their well-being and the work they were doing.



Later, the then teachers Viswanadham, Sardar Mia, Lalayya, Prabhakar, Snehalatha, Suresh were honored by the alumni with shawl memento. Alumni Raju, Sunil, Viswanadham, Madhu Swamy, Prem Kumar, Prabhu, Srinivas, Lalu, Narsimhulu Manjoor Mansoor and others participated in this program.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick