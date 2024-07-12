Always in people’s service

Hyderabad : Kaleru Venkatesh, who did his masters from prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and wanted to become an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) went on to become MLA from Amberpet Assembly constituency in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment says that being a politician was most satisfying as the issues of people can be solved in the wider aspect.

Born on December 10, 1960 to Anjaneyulu and Jayamma couple, Venkatesh had done MA in Sociology from JNU and LLB from Delhi University. After doing practice as an advocate, he entered politics in 2009 when the senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao asked him to contest GHMC elections in 2009. He became a corporator from the Congress party from Golnaka in 2009. With Congress getting weak in the city, he joined the BRS party and contested from Amberpet. Kaleru Venkatesh came into limelight after defeating BJP giant and hat-trick MLA G Kishan Reddy in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The advocate turned politician Venkatesh says that many advocates have become politicians, and both the professions are same, as people’s issues are their primary focus and their goal is to solve them. The advocates profession helps in solving people’s issues legally and by being a politician, the issues can be solved in a wider perspective. He says that he gets support from his family, including from his wife, who was a corporator, his daughter who is a doctor and son an advocate.

The MLA says that he has solved long-pending issues which were not solved by his predecessor, who was here for 15 to 20 years. He said that he had taken up works in drainage, water, sanitation, pollution, roads infrastructure works etc. He said that his biggest satisfaction as an MLA was seeing happiness in the eyes of the people who got double bedroom houses. He says that 2,845 double bedrooms were given in his constituency. Besides this, the graveyard problem for Muslim minorities in the constituency was solved after decades, which also gave him the biggest satisfaction.

The BRS MLA listed out development works in his constituency like sanctioning funds for Musarambagh bridge, Rs 5 crore for Karnataka Sahitya Mandiram, renovation of OP block in Fever Hospital. He says that during the 15 years term of Kishan Reddy, he never utilised the constituency development funds whereas he spent Rs 148 crore during his tenure, besides Rs 60 crore by the water works department. He also helped in the funding of the vertical gardens at Fever Hospital with Rs 45 lakh, works under SNDP with Rs 90 crore. In the near future, he says he will work on developing Moin Cheruvu Nala, Narendra Nagar Park, Nallakunta Ramalayam and solve the issues faced by his constituents.