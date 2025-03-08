Amara Raja Giga Industry Begins: A ₹6,400 Crore Boost for Mahbubnagar’s Development

Gawal: Mahbubnagar witnessed a significant milestone in its industrial development as the foundation stone was laid for the Amara Raja Giga Industry Unit-1, an ambitious ₹6,400 crore project. The event was graced by Union Railway, Power, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu, MP DK Aruna, MLA Yenam Srinivas Reddy, and Industries Corporation Chairman Nirmala Jagga Reddy. The foundation ceremony took place with Vedic rituals, and MP DK Aruna performed the Bhoomi Puja alongside the Union Minister.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Remarks

The minister greeted the crowd in Telugu, saying, "Namaskaram, Baagunnara?" (Hello, how are you?).

He emphasized the importance of battery technology for the country's future and expressed his gratitude to the people of Mahbubnagar for supporting this industrial venture.

Borrowing from the famous movie Pushpa, he humorously remarked:

"Pushpa Jhukega Nahi... Divitipalli Development Rukega Nahi!" (Pushpa will not bow down... Similarly, Divitipalli's development will not stop!).

Key Announcements & Promises

1. Local Employment Opportunities:

80% of the jobs in this facility will be given to locals, ensuring significant employment generation for the region.

Additionally, over 400 jobs will be reserved for women, marking a strong step towards women's empowerment.

2. Women's Day Celebrations & Empowerment:

The minister expressed his happiness in celebrating International Women's Day at an event where most key figures, including the MP, Industries Corporation Chairman, District Collector, and SP, were women.

He extended special Women's Day greetings to all and reaffirmed the Modi government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

Highlighted the PM Ujjwala Yojana, which has provided free LPG connections to 10 crore women, easing their household burdens.

3. Appeal for Cooperation:

The minister sought support from the Telangana government and MP DK Aruna for the smooth progress of this mega industrial project.

He praised Amara Raja for bringing such a large-scale investment to Telangana.

Infrastructure & Railway Developments

Vaishnaw announced that Divitipalli Railway Station will be upgraded with modern facilities, as per the request of MP DK Aruna.

He assigned the project to Nageshwar Rao, instructing him to prepare and submit a development design plan.

Telangana's Rising Share in Central Budget

The minister contrasted the undivided state's budget of ₹886 crores with the current ₹5,337 crore allocation, underscoring the Central Government’s strong commitment to Telangana's development.

He concluded by saying, "With this company's establishment, Telangana’s development is fully charged—just like a battery!"

The inauguration of the Amara Raja Giga Industry Unit-1 marks a turning point for Mahbubnagar, paving the way for job creation, industrial growth, and infrastructure development in the region.