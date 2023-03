American weds pio, both visit Yadadri

An Indian origin youth from America along with his wife visited Yadadri shrine and had darshan of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy on Friday. Ojai from the USA and Maunika from India came along with their family members to seek blessings of Swami after getting married according to Hindu traditions on Friday. Ojai expressed his pleasure on visiting Yaadri shrine and opined that the Indian marriage system has high values and bonding. The local devotees were surprised to see an American boy and an Indian girl getting married and visiting Sri Swami's shrine.