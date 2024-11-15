Amid buzz over arrest, KTR says he is ready to go to jail

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he was ready to get arrested a hundred times for people and wanted the Congress government to continue for five years, A Revanth Reddy to be the CM of the state and commit more mistakes so that people would be afraid of voting to the Congress again. The BRS leader made these comments during an informal interaction with the media at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. The BRS leader said he was anticipating his arrest late in the night but said that there were no proofs against him in the case.

“I will get arrested a hundred times for the poor and tribals and have no objection going to jail. To overcome their inabilities, they are enacting this drama. What mistake have I committed to get arrested?” said Rao. He also ruled out involvement in any criminal activity like consuming drugs or in any other conspiracy. He advised the CM to save his post from leaders near him like Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinvias Reddy and other leaders from Nalgonda.

Talking about his name included in the remand report, Rao said that it was not a remand report but Revanth Reddy report. Narender Reddy has written a letter to the Judge stating that he has not given any such statement to the police. He said that the accused Suresh was his party worker and added he would ask them to take up protest on behalf of people. Is it a crime to talk to the party leader and worker, he questioned? “We will not leave them. We will continue to expose the corruption by Cong govt,” said KTR.