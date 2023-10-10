Amit Shah kick-starts BJP campaign in T'gana with double-engine slogan

Adilabad (Telangana): A day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the party's election campaign saying Telangana needs a double-engine government of the BJP.

Alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was working only to promote his family, he called on the people to bring the BJP to power as it alone can work for the welfare of people of Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting in Adilabad, he alleged that in the last 10 years KCR was only bothered about how to make his son KTR the chief minister.

"His only aim is to make KTR the chief minister. The BJP's aim is to provide jobs, education and irrigation facility in every field," he said.

He alleged that KCR runs a hollow campaign that Telangana is number one in the country.

"Telangana is number one in unemployment, in not providing drinking water, farmer suicides, crimes against women and children and also in major scams and corruption," he said. Exuding confidence that the BJP will form the government in Telangana on December 3, he said only the BJP can ensure prosperous Telangana and free it from corruption.

The BJP leader slammed KCR for not fulfilling his promises made to tribals, Dalits and farmers.

He alleged that even Dalit Bandhu, under which Rs 10 lakh was promised for every Dalit family, benefited only a few selected people and ruling party cadres.

Amit Shah also reiterated that the steering of KCR's government is in the hands of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

"Car is the symbol of KCR's party but the steering of this car is in the hands of Owaisi," he said.

Claiming that the Modi government protected the country and put an end to cross-border attacks by launching air strikes and surgical strikes on Pakistan, he said "Congress and KCR can't protect the country".

"They can't save Telangana from today's razakars. Only the BJP can protect Telangana," he said.

Amit Shah promised that if BJP comes to power, 'Telangana Liberation Day' will be celebrated in every district.

He said while KCR works only for his own family, the Modi government works for the poor.

Speaking in a tribal dominated district, he said Modi also made history in Independent India by making Droupadi Murmu, daughter of a tribal family from Odisha, the President of the country.

The Union Home Minister said in 2013-14 when UPA was in power at the Centre, the tribal welfare budget was Rs 24,000 crore but under the Narendra Modi government, this budget increased to Rs 1.24 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Amit Shah also mentioned the repeal of Article 370 to end the special status of Kashmir and construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He alleged that Congress, other constituents of INDIA bloc and KCR were protecting Article 370.

Asserting that the Congress was stalling construction of Ram temple, he said the temple will be ready in January 2024.

Alleging that the Congress only paid lip service to eliminate poverty, he said scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore occurred during its rule.

He claimed that there are no allegations of corruption against the Modi government. Union minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay, party's central leader and in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh, BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao and others were present.