Amit Shah thanks people of Telangana for support

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana for their encouraging support in the Assembly elections.


“Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana. With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of BJP Telangana and the state President G Kishan Reddy for their tireless efforts,” said Shah in a tweet on X.

In Telangana, the Congress is leading in 63 seats, the BRS in 40, the BJP in eight, and the CPI is leading on one.

