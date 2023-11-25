Live
- Railway Minister Vaishnaw holds review meeting on safety aspects
- Poverty will go from Bihar in 2 years if Centre give special status, says Nitish Kumar
- 8 more localities in Shimla declared green zones to check haphazard construction
- 4 new industrial estates to come up across 3 J&K districts
- 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan continues to inspire people
- Will barge into police station if workers called for anti-govt posts, K’taka BJP MP Simha tells cops
- Hamas to release 14 Israel hostages, 42 Palestinians also to be freed
- CPI-M youth wing leader served defamation notice for hate speech against PM Modi
- No relief as Delhi’s air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category
- Excise policy case: Delhi court to hear Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Nov 28
Amit Shah to campaign in Mulugu tomorrow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mulugu district on Sunday to campaign for BJP candidate Prahlad.
Amit Shah will arrive at the venue meeting at 1:30 PM, will address the activists at 1:40 PM at Sadhana High School in the district center.
The BJP activists were advised to attend the meeting in large number and make the meeting successful.
