Amit Shah to campaign in Mulugu tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mulugu district on Sunday to campaign for BJP candidate Prahlad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mulugu district on Sunday to campaign for BJP candidate Prahlad. Mulugu District President Chintalapudi Bhaskar Reddy said in a statement on Saturday

Amit Shah will arrive at the venue meeting at 1:30 PM, will address the activists at 1:40 PM at Sadhana High School in the district center.

The BJP activists were advised to attend the meeting in large number and make the meeting successful.

