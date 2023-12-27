Amit Shah to visit Telangana tomorrow

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the city on December 28 and review the State BJP's extensive meeting on the party's preparedness for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said the party did not get the expected results in the recently held State Assembly elections. But, it has improved 100 per cent on its vote share.

The state-level extensive meeting which will be held in Kongarakalan was to prepare the rank and file of the party for the forthcoming general elections, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Bandi Sanjay, OBC Morcha national president Dr K. Laxman, and Telangana State party in-charges will participate.

Similarly, party Mandal presidents, assembly conveners, incharges, state council members, national office bearers of morchas, state executive committee members, national executive committee members, members of parliament and national-level leaders will participate in this meeting.

Kishan Reddy said an election action plan for the next 90 days will be finalised for the parliamentary elections.

Earlier, on December 22 and 23, a review meeting was held in Delhi with national officials and presidents of various states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The results of the recent 5 state assembly elections and the action plan for future parliamentary elections were discussed. In the same meeting, it was decided to hold a Telangana state-wide meeting on December 28.

Kishan Reddy said there is a positive debate about the Narendra Modi government in Telangana from the village level, people of all sections are clearly saying that they will vote for Narendra Modi in the parliamentary elections.

People of the country are waiting to support Narendra Modi in the parliamentary elections.

The leaders of UPA's partner parties including Rahul Gandhi tried to provoke the recent 5 state elections by calling them the semi-finals of the Parliament elections.

The people accepted the challenge of the UPA's partner parties overthrew the Congress government in two states and elected BJP in another state.

A corruption-free, family-free, public administration is coming once again in the country. The Narendra Modi government will win a hat-trick with a stunning majority as no one expected.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party got 6.8 per cent votes. After that, in the parliamentary elections held within 100 days, it won 4 parliamentary seats with 19 per cent votes. The BJP state chief said that BJP will win majority seats in Telangana in the ensuing general elections. People of all regions and all walks of life in the country want Narendra Modi to be the prime minister again given the current situation of the country. As part of the party's preparedness review meetings will be held in all the districts, and the assembly constituencies of Telangana and prepare the party lines for the elections.