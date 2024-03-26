"Anannthothsav" fest starts off on a grand note at Ananntha Law College

Hyderabad: Ananntha Law College of Hyderabad, celebrated the freshers and farewell party "Anannthothsav" on March 23. The event was filled with exuberant singing, dance, and many other cultural activities, with ecstatic participation from the students, faculty, and staff.

The highlight of the event was the presence of Chief Guest, Prof Dr G B Reddy, Director PGRRCDE, Osmania University. In his motivational speech, Prof Dr G B Reddy emphasised the growing importance of Legal Education and the need for more law graduates in society. He also stressed the importance of character building and the right attitude for law aspirants.

Dr M V Chandramathi, Principal of Ananntha Law College, spoke about the college's commitment to providing professional and strategic teaching that is interwoven with best practices of pedagogy. She wished the students success in achieving the highest peaks in their careers.

Correspondent / Secretary, Ravi Anantha, offered his best wishes to the students and made an exciting announcement. He introduced the "Smt. Anantha Rajamma Memorial Gold medal," which will be awarded to the best outgoing student, starting from the incumbent final year batch of this academic year.

Ananntha Law College, known for its exceptional academic standards, is proud to provide a platform for its students to showcase their talents and bid farewell to the graduating class. The event was a testament to the vibrant and harmonious community at Ananntha Law College.