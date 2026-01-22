Ancient rhythms of Nagoba Jatara echo through Keslapur

Hyderabad/Keslapur, Adilabad: As the winter mist settles over the Satmala Hills this January 2026, the air in Keslapur vibrates with the rhythmic thud of the Dhol and the soul-piercing notes of the Kaligom.

The Nagoba Jatara, the second-largest tribal congregation in India after Medaram, has officially commenced with the sacred Maha Puja held at the stroke of midnight on the Amavasya (new moon).

This year, the ancient dust of the pilgrim paths meets the shine of modern governance, as the Telangana government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has proposed a Rs 22 crore development blueprint to transform the temple’s infrastructure .

This state-backed “Tribal Heritage Corridor” aims to preserve the Gondi legacy while providing futuristic facilities like digital connectivity and mobile medical units for the millions trekking from states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh .

The sacred legend of Nagoba Jatara is strictly governed by the Meshram clan of the Gond tribe, who observe a month-long period of intense austerity before the festival .

Clan members trek nearly 300 kilometres barefoot to fetch holy water from the Hastina Madugu of the Godavari River to perform the ‘Abhishekam’ . What truly sets this festival apart is the ‘Beting’ ceremony, a unique tribal “introduction” ritual where new daughters-in-law married into the Meshram clan are formally presented to the deity; until this ritual is complete, they are not permitted to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

Furthermore, the historical ‘Praja Darbar’, a tradition established in 1942, continues to serve as a vital bridge between the forest and the state . On January 22, high-ranking officials, including Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and tribal welfare ministers, are scheduled to sit with tribal elders to address local grievances directly

The 2026 initiative also highlights the clan’s devotion, as the Meshram members recently pooled Rs 6 crore to construct a magnificent new temple to ensure their traditions are passed down to future generations . Local authorities, including District Collector Rajarshi Shah and SP Akhil Mahajan, have deployed over 500 police personnel, utilising CCTV surveillance and dedicated “She Teams” for women’s protection to manage the massive influx of devotees .

As the Meshram elders, dressed in their traditional pristine white attire, pour the sacred Godavari water over the serpent deity, the Nagoba Jatara remains a powerful testament to a culture that refuses to be erased by time. With the government’s commitment to upgrading the site into a ‘Nagoba Shilparamam’ for Gondi art, the festival now stands as a unique intersection of timeless tribal faith and modern administrative support.