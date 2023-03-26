Anemia blood test centre inaugurated

District Collector inaugurated an anemia blood test centre for the students of Vageswari College of Pharmacy as part of potion abhiyan at Timmapur mandal in karimnagar on Saturday. Speaking to the students on this occasion, the Collector advised them to develop awareness about the anemia that frustrates you and impairs your concentration along with the daily food intake and their daily habits.





So far 2,3,0000 people have been tested for anemia in the district and everyone who is facing the problem of anemia has been advised to take more iron and millet food. According to the severity of the problem, the doctor should be consulted and medicines should be used. He asked them to know the problem faced by women due to anemia and educate their family members as well as other women. District Welfare department officer Sabita Kumari, tehsildar Kanakaiah, medical officers, CDPOs and students participated in this programme.











