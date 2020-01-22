Anemia causes illness among women, infants

Kamareddy: DPM HD Sudhakar said on Tuesday that anemia is the cause of illness among the women and infant in rural areas of the district. He was speaking at the conclusion of a two-stage training under SERP leadership for the healthcare for poor in rural areas conducted in Kamareddy district on Tuesday.

VOs, CCs, APMs, staff of 12 mandals were trained. DPM HD Sudhakar said the two-day residential training for each mandal completed. He said said that training on 5 different types of subjects in particularly Health is great, Importants of nutritious food, nutrition loss-free cooking, child nutrition and anemia.

He said the above issues should be made public awareness. Ramesh, TOT APM Ramanarayana Paparao Ravinder and three mandal VIOs participated in the event.