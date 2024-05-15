Anganwadi Teacher found Dead in Mulugu District under Suspicious Circumstances

A tragic incident has occurred in Mulugu district as an Anganwadi teacher was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The incident came to light on Wednesday in Eturunagar village of Mulugu district.

The deceased, identified as Sujatha (48), worked as an Anganwadi teacher at Mandal Kendra. According to the villagers, Sujatha had gone to Kathapuram for work on Tuesday and had left her native village. However, on Wednesday, workers from Tunica found Sujatha's body in the forest near Tadwai in Mulugu district.

It was reported that Sujatha was found hanging with a scarf around her neck. Furthermore, it was discovered that her 4 tola gold and phone were missing, suggesting foul play.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to uncover the truth behind the death of the Anganwadi teacher. More details regarding the incident are awaited.