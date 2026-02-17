Anirudh jubilant over Cong victory in MBNR corporation

Jadcherla MLA and Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation election in-charge Janampalli Anirudh Reddy expressed happiness over the Congress party winning the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation. He stated that bringing the Mahabubnagar Corporation into the Congress fold is a gift to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

In the elections held on Monday, T Mamatha of the Congress party was elected as Mayor and Surender Reddy as Deputy Mayor. Anirudh Reddy congratulated both the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

He said that several leaders and party workers from the Jadcherla constituency campaigned actively across all divisions in Mahabubnagar and played a key role in ensuring the party’s victory. He thanked all of them for their efforts.

Congratulating Mamatha and Surender Reddy, he expressed hope that they would work collectively for the development of the corporation.

He also assured that those who were disappointed for not getting posts should not lose heart, stating that he would bring their concerns to the notice of the party leadership and strive to ensure better opportunities for them in the future. He emphasised that every party worker in the Congress would receive due recognition and that no one needs to feel discouraged.