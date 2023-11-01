Anjaiah Yadav highlights development initiatives in Annaram village

Rangareddy: In a campaign event held in Annaram village, Shadnagar BRS MLA candidate Anjaiah Yadav elucidated the various development and welfare programmes implemented during his tenure as a MLA. During the event on Tuesday, he urged the people to support the BRS party, emphasising the substantial improvements made under his leadership.

Anjaiah Yadav took the opportunity to underscore the positive changes brought about during his time as an MLA, which include, the allocation of Rs 66.30 lakh for the construction of CC roads and internal sewers, a significant increase in Asara Pension beneficiaries, from 167 recipients receiving only Rs 37,100 per month in 2014 to the current 197 beneficiaries receiving Rs 4,33,000, extensive support to farmer-related beneficiaries, with 523 people benefiting from Rs 3.9 crore in assistance and 480 people helping from Rs 2.26 crore in farmer loan waivers, assistance to five beneficiaries of Rythu Bhima, totaling Rs 25 lakh in support, aid to 63 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, amounting to Rs 63.01 lakh, funding of Rs 12.60 lakh for the construction of a crematorium, development projects involving roads, with investments of Rs 49 lakh for the route from NH 44 to Annaram and Rs 86 lakh for the road from Annaram to Shankaraiyagadda Tanda, provision of drinking water to 487 houses through the construction of three tanks by Mission Bhagiratha, at a cost of Rs 86.7 lakh, a budget of Rs 21.52 lakh for the revitalisation of the Kothakunta pond by Mission Kakatiya and allocation of Rs 13 lakh for the construction of the Gram Panchayat building.

Anjaiah Yadav passionately called upon the people to support the BRS party, emphasising the party’s commitment to continued development and welfare programmes. He urged the community to vote for car symbol and extend their blessings once again, underscoring the party’s dedication to improving the constituents’ lives.