Another accused in Hyd gangrape granted bail

Hyderabad: In a recent development in Hyderabad gangrape case, one more juvenile who was apprehended in connection of the Jubilee Hills gang rape case was granted bail by the High Court on Wednesday.

Earlier, four minor accused who have allegedly involved in the crime were granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday. All four accused, including the son of a legislator, have been released from a juvenile home where they had been kept after their detention, officials said. Fifth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate cum Juvenile Justice Board issued the bail orders to the four minors on Tuesday.

But a fifth minor accused will continue to remain in the juvenile home as he had approached the Telangana High Court for bail. Saduddin Mallik, the only adult accused in the case was also refused bail. The minor accused are students of Class 11 and 12 and they all hail from politically influential families.

A total of six persons were arrested in connection with the gang rape of the 17-year-old girl. According to the sources, the girl was allegedly gang-raped by five young men when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The incident took place on May 28.