AP BJP MLA’s son arrested for drug abuse

Hyderabad: BJPMLA Adinarayna Reddy’s son Sudheer Reddy, was arrested for alleged possession and consumption of drugs in the city on Saturday.

Adinarayana Reddy represents Jammalamadugu constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Narsingi police arrested Sudheer while he was allegedly abusing drugs. A drug test conducted by the police confirmed that Sudheer tested positive for consumption of contraband, said a police officer.

Police said that Sudheer was shifted to a de-addiction centre. Another person was also arrested along with Sudheer Reddy. It is reported that Sudheer was apprehended during an operation conducted by Eagle Team, a special unit formed to tackle drug abuse and Narsingi police.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the narcotics and identify other individuals involved in the case.