AP deputy CM’s wife Anna Lezhneva visits historic Bhadrakali temple

Hanumakonda: Anna Lezhneva, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, visited the historic Sri Bhadrakali Ammavari Temple in Warangal city on Tuesday and offered special prayers to the presiding deity. On her arrival, she was accorded a warm reception by temple trustee Thonupunuri Veeranna.

She first offered prayers at the shrines of Adi Shankaracharya and Vallabha Ganapati before proceeding to the main sanctum, where she performed special pujas to Goddess Bhadrakali.

Following the completion of the rituals, chief priest Cheppela Venkata Nagaraja Sharma, along with Vedic scholar Pradeep Kumar Sharma, conducted the Mahadashirvachanam at the temple’s Snapana Mandapam. The priests later presented the sacred silk garments of the Goddess and offered prasadam to Anna Lezhneva.