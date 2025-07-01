AP Dy CM expresses condolences

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the accident which took place in the Pashamylaram Industrial Estate in Telangana.

In his message, Pawan Kalyan said, “I am deeply saddened to learn that eight workers have lost their lives in an accident that took place in the Pashamylaram industrial estate in Telangana. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. It is understood that some of the injured in this incident, which occurred due to a reactor explosion at the Sigachi Chemical Industry, are in critical condition. I appeal to the Telangana State Government to provide better medical services to them and the other injured.”