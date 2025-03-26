Appeal to Relocate Ieeja Social Welfare Boys’ Gurukul School from Erravalli to Ieeja

Gdawal: The all party committee bring to attention of the District Collector that the Ieeja Social Welfare Boys’ Gurukul School, which was sanctioned for Ieeja during the 2015-16 academic year, was initially operated in a government school in Ieeja for only eight months. Due to a lack of proper facilities, the school was relocated to Erravalli crossroads in 2017, where it continues to function.

Now, They earnestly request the authorities to take necessary steps to relocate the Gurukul school back to Ieeja. They have identified several educational institutions in Ieeja that can provide suitable infrastructure for the school. One such potential location is Sri Shiva Sai Degree College, which we believe is well-equipped to accommodate the students and staff of the Gurukul school.

In the past, numerous efforts were made to bring the Gurukul school back to Ieeja, but due to the unavailability of proper buildings, the school had to continue in Erravalli. However, given the current availability of infrastructure, we strongly urge the authorities to reconsider and take immediate action to relocate the Ieeja Social Welfare Boys’ Gurukul School to Ieeja town, ensuring better educational facilities for the students.

They also appeal to the Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector and concerned authorities to take this matter into serious consideration and facilitate the relocation of the Gurukul school from Erravalli back to Ieeja at the earliest.