Appointment Of TPCC Working Presidents: Meenakshi Natarajan upset with Cong leaders

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee in-charge general secretary for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan is reportedly unhappy with certain state leaders over the finalisation of TPCC working president posts and has made it clear that she will not continue in Telangana, if she is forced to accept their recommendations, it is learnt.

The Congress is in the process of filling the vacant TPCC working president positions. Sources said the party has already finalised its social engineering formula, under which one post each is to be allotted to OC (Reddy), SC, ST and Minority categories.

While three names were reportedly finalised without much difficulty, differences emerged over the selection of the fourth working president.

A strong recommendation by a senior leader from the state for a particular candidate is said to have irked Meenakshi Natarajan. Opposing the move, she reportedly conveyed that she would not continue as in-charge if the party accommodated the recommended candidate. It is learnt that she has communicated her stand to the party high command as well.

This disagreement is believed to be the main reason for the delay in announcing the working presidents for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and other vacant party posts, it is learnt. At present, the TPCC has five working presidents - B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin, T Jagga Reddy, former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav and former minister Dr J Geetha Reddy. Following the elevation of B Mahesh Kumar Goud as TPCC president, the party high command has decided to limit the number of working presidents to four.

According to the party’s social engineering policy, the BC quota has already been accommodated with Mahesh Kumar Goud’s promotion as TPCC chief. The remaining working president posts are to be filled from the SC, ST, Minority and OC categories.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Natarajan is reportedly insisting on strict adherence to the high command’s directive of “one leader, one position”. However, some state leaders are reportedly attempting to secure party posts for their supporters who are already holding official positions. This has reportedly widened the gap between the AICC in charge and sections of the state Congress leadership.