Appreciable fall in night temperatures in Telangana

Begumpet: There was an appreciable fall in night temperatures ranging from -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius in some parts of the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, according to the IMD bulletin.

It said while there was no large change in temperatures in many parts, they were below normal by -1.6 to -3 in some parts. The lowest minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Hakimpet, three degrees less than the previous day.

According to the bulletin, in Hyderabad too the minimum temperature fell to 18 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees less than that recorded on Tuesday. The forecast for City during the period from February 18 to 23 is 18, 19, 19, 20, 20 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, with the outlook of fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later for the first four days. Fog or mist will prevail on Februaay 22 and 23. The day temperatures would be 32, 33, 34, 34, 34, 34 degrees Celsius respectively.

The night temperatures elsewhere in the State were: Medak 16.8 deg C, Ramagundam 17.1, Dundigal 17.6, Adilabad 18.8, Hanamkonda 19, Bhadrachalam, Mahbubnagar & Nalgonda 19.2 each, 19.2, Khammam 19.4, Nizamabad 19.7.

Bhadrachalam continued to be hot with the day temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Nizamabad (35), Mahbubnagar (34.8), Adilabad (34.3), Ramagundam (34), Medak (33.8), Hyderabad & Khammam (33.6 each), Hakimpet (32.1), Hanamkonda& Nalgonda (32 each), Dundigal (31.8).